6 former First Families in Pennsylvania condemn fire at Governor's Residence in bipartisan statement

Five former Pennsylvania governors and one late governor's family issued a joint bipartisan statement Friday, speaking out after the fire at the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg this past weekend, while Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were home.

The former leading families in the Keystone State, who once all called the Governor's Residence home, said the attack "shook each of us to our cores."

"[W]e were devastated to see this type of political violence. It is essential that we all work to reduce the rhetoric and name calling that has become far too prevalent in today's public discourse," they wrote.

Authorities have charged 38-year-old Cody Balmer with attempted homicide, terrorism, aggravated arson and more charges in connection with the blaze. Court documents say Balmer admitted throwing multiple beer bottles containing gasoline into the building in the early hours of Sunday, April 13, damaging multiple rooms, including a formal dining room.

Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer has called for a hate crime investigation into the fire after search warrants noted Balmer had made comments about Shapiro's religion, the Palestinian people and the conflict in Israel and Gaza in a 911 call prior to turning himself in.

"Each of us cherished years in the Governor's Residence," the former governors and families said in the statement. "The Residence was a warm and welcoming home for us – a place where we felt safe and had a sense of privacy. To this day, the home carries great significance and meaning to us and we cherish the memories we made there during our time in office."

The families said they spoke to Gov. Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro on a video call to learn how they can help get "the people's house" restored as quickly as possible.

Shapiro family holds luncheon for firefighters

The Shapiros on Thursday held a luncheon for firefighters from Harrisburg and other towns who responded to the blaze early Sunday morning. With help from celebrity chef Robert Irvine, they served up short ribs, mac and cheese, shrimp and other dishes.

"We talked as a family about wanting to do something to help, to say thank you," Shapiro said. "There's no real words other than thank you."

There, Shapiro shared more about the sudden awakening after the fire broke out.

He finally went to bed around 1 a.m. after Passover Seder with family and "yelling at the kids to go to bed." Less than an hour later, he awoke to banging on the door — state troopers and other first responders trying to get the First Family out of the building.

"I remember it being a cold and kind of misty night. We were all a little chilly. Everybody was in their pajamas. And we just kind of huddled up and just tried to keep the kids calm and keep everybody calm," he said.

Shapiro said he was deeply touched by a letter he received from the chaplain at the Penn Township Fire Department. It included a prayer from the Book of Numbers, part of the Old Testament and the Torah.

It's a prayer that Shapiro and his family pray every night, he said.

"The Lord bless thee and keep thee. The Lord let his faith shine upon thee and be gracious… and give me peace," Shapiro recounted.

Mike Shaak, a Harrisburg firefighter, was one of many firefighters who was on the scene Sunday and present at the luncheon.

"It's really cool for him to show up and recognize us," Shaak said.

Read the full statement from former Pennsylvania governors on the Harrisburg mansion fire

"As former Governors, First Ladies, members of First Families, and occupants of the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence, we are grateful Pennsylvanians who had the honor of living at this historic residence and understand the unique treasure the beautiful home along the Susquehanna River is to our Commonwealth. Each of us cherished years in the Governor's Residence. We bonded with the property's staff, raised our children, worked late nights, and welcomed Pennsylvanians from all walks of life for public events and tours. The Residence was a warm and welcoming home for us – a place where we felt safe and had a sense of privacy. To this day, the home carries great significance and meaning to us and we cherish the memories we made there during our time in office. The violent attack on the Shapiro family that occurred at the Governor's Residence last weekend shook each of us to our cores. First, we worried for our friends Josh and Lori, and wanted to ensure their family, the state troopers who protect them, and the Residence staff who maintain the home were safe. Second, we worried about the Residence itself and the significant damage that had been done to the home we all love. And third, we were devastated to see this type of political violence. It is essential that we all work to reduce the rhetoric and name calling that has become far too prevalent in today's public discourse. We stand together, Republicans and Democrats alike, in our belief that Pennsylvania must be a place of tolerance and respect – the ideals that guided William Penn – and we condemn in the strongest of terms the attack on the Governor, his family, and our entire Commonwealth. Now, we are ready to turn our grief and our anger into action. Yesterday, we joined Josh and Lori on a video call to ask them – what can we do? We've chosen to band together as former occupants of the Governor's Residence to do everything we can to restore the home to its great beauty, as quickly as possible. The Pennsylvania Governor's Residence is truly the people's house – it is unique among its counterparts across the country in that it is regularly open to the public for tours, for Trick-or-Treat during Halloween, for open houses at Christmastime, and much more. It provides great value to the people of our Commonwealth as both a place of business for Governors and their teams and for our constituents to gather. We stand united in support of Governor Shapiro, First Lady Shapiro, and the restoration of this beautiful home – and we are committed to quickly getting those doors back open once again for the people of Pennsylvania. Signed, Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf Governor Tom Corbett and First Lady Susan Corbett Governor Ed Rendell and First Lady Midge Rendell Governor Mark Schweiker and First Lady Kathy Schweiker Governor Tom Ridge and First Lady Michele Ridge First Lady Ginny Thornburgh and the Thornburgh Sons"