Schumer calls for hate crime investigation into fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday called on the Justice Department to investigate whether the fire at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home was a possible antisemitic hate crime.

Cody Balmer, a 38-year-old Harrisburg man, was arraigned earlier this week on charges that include attempted murder and terrorism. He is accused of breaking into the governor's residence early Sunday and setting the home ablaze with homemade Molotov cocktails, forcing Shapiro and his family to evacuate.

Shapiro, who is Jewish, had hosted a Passover celebration the night before the incident.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday, Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Balmer's statements about the attack "raise serious concerns about antisemitic motivation."

"Given the deeply troubling allegations that the suspect targeted Governor Shapiro based in part on his religious identity, the April 13 incident warrants immediate and serious federal scrutiny," Schumer, the top Jewish elected official in the U.S., wrote. "Our federal authorities must bring the full weight of our civil-rights laws to bear in examining this matter. No person or public official should be targeted because of their faith, and no community should wonder whether such acts will be met with silence."

According to a search warrant, Balmer admitted to police that he harbored hated toward Shapiro and would have "beaten him with his hammer" if he had found Shapiro inside the residence. In a 911 call, Balmer said Shapiro needs to know that he "will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people," according to the search warrant.

The attack left parts of the residence badly burned, though no one was injured.

Balmer's mother said her son was mentally ill and had not been taking his medication.