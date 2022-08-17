Watch CBS News
Pennsylvania drivers at risk of license suspension now have option to take driver improvement course

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania drivers who are at risk of license suspension will now have the option to take a driver improvement school course.

The course is six hours long and will be presented in two separate three-hour sessions.

Some of the topics covered include responsibility, risk awareness and managing driving tasks.

Drivers must take a final exam and pass with a score of 80% or higher to avoid license suspension.

