Philadelphia-area mom shares in vitro fertilization story amid election fights over IVF, abortion

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – In vitro fertilization, or IVF, is another flashpoint in the fight over abortion in this presidential election cycle.

"It was by sheer coincidence that I was asked to speak," said Karen Ploch of Collegeville.

She introduced Vice President Kamala Harris at an event in March in Elkins Park, as the now presidential candidate promoted reproductive rights. At the podium, Ploch shared her and her husband's attempt to become pregnant through IVF. Ploch said the first try ended in heartbreak.

"At week seven, there was no further growth, no signs that it was going to continue into a healthy pregnancy," she said.

Ploch said doctors told her a natural miscarriage might lead to further infertility. So, she said she opted for surgery to remove the fetus.

"The procedure I underwent was technically an abortion," Ploch said.

Many anti-abortion advocates like Tom Stevens oppose procedures like this — whether it is because of a failed IVF treatment or an unwanted pregnancy. Stevens leads the nonprofit Pro-Life Union of Greater Philadelphia based in Oreland.

"There's not a reason to have an abortion, ever," he said.

Stevens would not say who he plans to vote for. However, former President Donald Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices who eventually overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which protected abortion access. Stevens agreed with the actions taken during Trump's presidency.

"We're hoping that there will be a continuation of laws that would protect the unborn," Stevens said.

According to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, 76% of women likely voters for Harris in November believed abortion should be mostly legal, while 78% of likely women voters for Trump believed abortion should be mostly illegal. Stevens also said there is one key reason why anti-abortion advocates stand opposed to IVF.

"If those embryos are frozen in a freezer and that they're going to be killed, then we do have a concern about that," Stevens said.

However, Ploch said she now has a new reason why women should have full access to IVF and other forms of reproductive health care.

"A few months later, we tried again and that did thankfully result in a happy pregnancy and now we have our beautiful two-month-old daughter Clara," Ploch said.

The Plochs said they will likely try IVF again to give Clara a little brother or sister.