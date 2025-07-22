Pennsylvania 911 outage was caused by operating system issue, not cyberattack, preliminary report says

The Pennsylvania 911 call system outage earlier this month was caused by a technical issue, not a cyberattack, according to a preliminary report.

People calling 911 in Pennsylvania experienced intermittent disruptions on July 12.

The update Tuesday from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says the problem stemmed from an operating system issue with Next Generation 911, which processes and routes 911 calls from phones to 911 centers.

"As soon as the intermittent outages started, our vendors and partner public safety organizations began to investigate the cause and take steps to resolve the issue," said Jeff Boyle, PEMA's executive deputy director. "We activated the Emergency Alert System and issued Wireless Emergency Alerts as a precautionary measure to notify everyone in Pennsylvania of the issue and to follow county-based back up plans should they not be able to reach the 911 centers by calling the traditional three-digit phone number."

When people call 911 in Pennsylvania, their calls first go to a data processing center, where Next Generation Core Services determines their location and sends the call to the proper local 911 call center, according to the update.

Officials are working on a more detailed analysis of the incident and plans to improve the system, the update says.

"Our team got on it immediately yesterday, restored 911 capabilities relatively quickly and also put out guidance on what folks should do in that interim, I thought they handled it really well, they worked closely with our county officials," Gov. Josh Shapiro said at the time.

The agency suggests residents save the phone number for their county's non-emergency 911 line in their phones in case of another disruption. Those numbers are available here.