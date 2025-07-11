911 outage reported in Pennsylvania caused by IT issue, sources say
Pennsylvania is experiencing a 911 outage across the entire state, according to an alert from the state's emergency management agency.
CBS News Philadelphia sources say this is an IT issue with a third party company contracted through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.
The alert was sent to smartphones of users throughout the state, including CBS News Philadelphia and CBS News Pittsburgh staffers. The alert read in part, "Pennsylvania is experiencing a statewide intermittent 911 outage. Individuals experiencing issues contacting 911 are asked to contact their local 911 Center on their non-Emergency lines."
PEMA said it is working with technical experts to solve the issues and restore service to 911 as quickly as possible. The agency asks residents to call 911 only for serious emergencies.
PEMA encouraged those in the commonwealth to check their county's social media and website for more information.
Anyone looking for their local 911 office or hotline can check the agency's list online. We've also compiled a list below of phone numbers for those in Pennsylvania counties throughout the state.
Philadelphia emergency numbers by police district
- 1st District – 215‑686‑3010 / 215‑686‑3011
- 2nd District – 215‑686‑3020 / 215‑686‑3021
- 3rd District – 215‑686‑3030 / 215‑686‑3031
- 5th District – 215‑686‑3050 / 215‑686‑3051
- 7th District – 215‑686‑3070 / 215‑686‑3071
- 8th District – 215‑686‑3080 / 215‑686‑3081
- 9th District – 215‑686‑3090 / 215‑686‑3091
- 12th District – 215‑686‑3120 / 215‑686‑3121
- 14th District – 215‑686‑3140 / 215‑686‑3141
- 15th District – 215‑686‑3150 / 215‑686‑3151
- 16th District – 215‑686‑3160 / 215‑686‑3161
- 17th District – 215‑686‑3170 / 215‑686‑3171
- 18th District – 215‑686‑3180 / 215‑686‑3181
- 19th District – 215‑686‑3190 / 215‑686‑3191
- 22nd District – 215‑686‑3220 / 215‑686‑3221
- 24th District – 215‑686‑3240 / 215‑686‑3241
- 25th District – 215‑686‑3250 / 215‑686‑3251
- 26th District – 215‑686‑3260 / 215‑686‑3261
- 35th District – 215‑686‑3350 / 215‑686‑3351
- 39th District – 215‑686‑3390 / 215‑686‑3391
- Airport Unit (77th District) – 215‑937‑6816 / 215‑937‑6817
- DVIC OPS CENTER- 215-897-0800
List of Pennsylvania counties' emergency numbers
- Philadelphia County: 215-686-8686 / 311
- Chester County: 610-436-4700 / 610-344-6456
- Bucks County: 215-328-8500 / 215-357-8700
- Delaware County: 610-565-6575 / 610-891-5200
- Montgomery County: 610-635-4300
- Northampton County: 610-759-2200
- Lehigh County: 610-437-5252 / 610-437-7751
- Berks County: 610-655-4911
- Allegheny County: 412-473-1000
- Armstrong County: 724-548-3431
- Beaver County: 724-775-1700
- Butler County: 724-282-1221
- Cambria County: 814-472-2100
- Clarion County: 814-226-6631
- Fayette County: 724-430-1277
- Greene County: 724-627-5387
- Indiana County: 724-349-9300
- Lawrence County: 724-656-9300
- Mercer County: 724-662-6110
- Somerset County: 814-445-1525
- Venango County: 814-677-0325
- Washington County: 724-228-6911
- Westmoreland County: 724-836-1551
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.