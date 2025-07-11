911 outage reported in Pennsylvania caused by IT issue, sources say

Pennsylvania is experiencing a 911 outage across the entire state, according to an alert from the state's emergency management agency.

CBS News Philadelphia sources say this is an IT issue with a third party company contracted through the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

The alert was sent to smartphones of users throughout the state, including CBS News Philadelphia and CBS News Pittsburgh staffers. The alert read in part, "Pennsylvania is experiencing a statewide intermittent 911 outage. Individuals experiencing issues contacting 911 are asked to contact their local 911 Center on their non-Emergency lines."

PEMA said it is working with technical experts to solve the issues and restore service to 911 as quickly as possible. The agency asks residents to call 911 only for serious emergencies.

PEMA encouraged those in the commonwealth to check their county's social media and website for more information.

Anyone looking for their local 911 office or hotline can check the agency's list online. We've also compiled a list below of phone numbers for those in Pennsylvania counties throughout the state.

Philadelphia emergency numbers by police district

1st District – 215‑686‑3010 / 215‑686‑3011

– 215‑686‑3010 / 215‑686‑3011 2nd District – 215‑686‑3020 / 215‑686‑3021

– 215‑686‑3020 / 215‑686‑3021 3rd District – 215‑686‑3030 / 215‑686‑3031

– 215‑686‑3030 / 215‑686‑3031 5th District – 215‑686‑3050 / 215‑686‑3051

– 215‑686‑3050 / 215‑686‑3051 7th District – 215‑686‑3070 / 215‑686‑3071

– 215‑686‑3070 / 215‑686‑3071 8th District – 215‑686‑3080 / 215‑686‑3081

– 215‑686‑3080 / 215‑686‑3081 9th District – 215‑686‑3090 / 215‑686‑3091

– 215‑686‑3090 / 215‑686‑3091 12th District – 215‑686‑3120 / 215‑686‑3121

– 215‑686‑3120 / 215‑686‑3121 14th District – 215‑686‑3140 / 215‑686‑3141

– 215‑686‑3140 / 215‑686‑3141 15th District – 215‑686‑3150 / 215‑686‑3151

– 215‑686‑3150 / 215‑686‑3151 16th District – 215‑686‑3160 / 215‑686‑3161

– 215‑686‑3160 / 215‑686‑3161 17th District – 215‑686‑3170 / 215‑686‑3171

– 215‑686‑3170 / 215‑686‑3171 18th District – 215‑686‑3180 / 215‑686‑3181

– 215‑686‑3180 / 215‑686‑3181 19th District – 215‑686‑3190 / 215‑686‑3191

– 215‑686‑3190 / 215‑686‑3191 22nd District – 215‑686‑3220 / 215‑686‑3221

– 215‑686‑3220 / 215‑686‑3221 24th District – 215‑686‑3240 / 215‑686‑3241

– 215‑686‑3240 / 215‑686‑3241 25th District – 215‑686‑3250 / 215‑686‑3251

– 215‑686‑3250 / 215‑686‑3251 26th District – 215‑686‑3260 / 215‑686‑3261

– 215‑686‑3260 / 215‑686‑3261 35th District – 215‑686‑3350 / 215‑686‑3351

– 215‑686‑3350 / 215‑686‑3351 39th District – 215‑686‑3390 / 215‑686‑3391

– 215‑686‑3390 / 215‑686‑3391 Airport Unit (77th District) – 215‑937‑6816 / 215‑937‑6817

– 215‑937‑6816 / 215‑937‑6817 DVIC OPS CENTER- 215-897-0800

List of Pennsylvania counties' emergency numbers

Philadelphia County: 215-686-8686 / 311

215-686-8686 / 311 Chester County: 610-436-4700 / 610-344-6456

610-436-4700 / 610-344-6456 Bucks County : 215-328-8500 / 215-357-8700

: 215-328-8500 / 215-357-8700 Delaware County : 610-565-6575 / 610-891-5200

: 610-565-6575 / 610-891-5200 Montgomery County : 610-635-4300

: 610-635-4300 Northampton County : 610-759-2200

: 610-759-2200 Lehigh County : 610-437-5252 / 610-437-7751

: 610-437-5252 / 610-437-7751 Berks County : 610-655-4911

: 610-655-4911 Allegheny County : 412-473-1000

: 412-473-1000 Armstrong County : 724-548-3431

: 724-548-3431 Beaver County : 724-775-1700

: 724-775-1700 Butler County : 724-282-1221

: 724-282-1221 Cambria County : 814-472-2100

: 814-472-2100 Clarion County : 814-226-6631

: 814-226-6631 Fayette County : 724-430-1277

: 724-430-1277 Greene County : 724-627-5387

: 724-627-5387 Indiana County : 724-349-9300

: 724-349-9300 Lawrence County : 724-656-9300

: 724-656-9300 Mercer County : 724-662-6110

: 724-662-6110 Somerset County : 814-445-1525

: 814-445-1525 Venango County : 814-677-0325

: 814-677-0325 Washington County : 724-228-6911

: 724-228-6911 Westmoreland County: 724-836-1551

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.