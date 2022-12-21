Pennsauken Public Schools pulling uniformed school officers

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) - Pennsauken Public Schools will no longer have uniformed school resource officers inside their schools beginning Jan. 1. It's the result of an ongoing dispute between the township and school board over a contract to pay for the officers.

The township first announced the move on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Pennsauken Board of Education President Nick Perry argued the township's announcement created unnecessary fear among parents.

"We take and always have taken the safety of our children as our number one priority," Perry said. "We're continuing to defend our schools with the safety procedures that we have in place, and we're extremely proud of it."

Those procedures include armed security guards the district already pays to be in its schools.

Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Tarchichi said the guards are well-trained, ex-police officers who patrol hallways and search students when they arrive at school.

"Students are safer than they've ever been," Tarchichi said. "It's very safe in the schools, much safer than it's been in a long time."

But Pennsauken Police Chief Philip Olivo disagreed, arguing students are "not as safe as they could be."

"There's a difference between an armed civilian and a police officer, between the training that our officers receive, body armor, the equipment," Olivo said.

Olivo said the advantages in equipment his officers have include radios, which officers can quickly use to radio back-up in case of an emergency, whereas with armed security, they still need to call 911. He added that armed guards don't have the ability to make arrests.

Olivo emphasized Pennsauken police officers will still do building checks and respond to emergencies at schools.

"Something happens, we're going to be there," Olivo said. "We're going to be there, but those, [the guards], are the people that are there until we show up."

Some parents and grandparents told CBS Philadelphia they preferred having actual police officers in the schools.

"We do feel more secure and safe when the kids see them because they always talk to them outside," Takeyia White said. "I think it makes the kids safe too."

Pennsauken Township's original Facebook post and the district's response can be viewed below:

Pennsauken Public Schools' Response:

"Dear Pennsauken Families: The first priority of Pennsauken Township Public Schools is the safety of our students and staff. In an effort to ensure and reinforce student safety, we have added 10 highly trained Security Staff to our schools since the beginning of the 2022-23 school year which has been an overwhelming success. Security Staff is visible and present both before and after school hours and have positively influenced our students. Pennsauken Public School officers are retired police or corrections officers that are licensed to carry firearms. Our security team is made up of highly trained former police officers with the necessary training to keep our students and staff safe. Furthermore, our security team participates in the searches of student that walks into our High Schools, which is an essential process for student safety, a process that our school resource officers cannot participate. In addition to the Board's Security Staff, the Board through agreement with the Township has had three School Resource Officers assigned to various schools. Unfortunately, in the late afternoon on this Monday, December 19, 2022, the Township of Pennsauken sent the Board of Education notice informing us that they were no longer willing to continue to provide School Resource Officer services. In the letter, which is attached, the Township advised the Board that the "termination of [the School Resource Officer] services will occur effective December 31, 2022." While the Township has made the public statement that the Board has terminated the School Resource Officer services, that statement is simply inaccurate. This contract was terminated by Pennsauken Township, not the Pennsauken Board of Education. Although the Board has informed the Township that they were willing to continue the School Resource Officer services for the good of the community and to foster a positive relationship between student, staff, and the Township police, the Township is no longer willing to work with the Board to provide these services. Rest assured, that the Township's unilateral decision to terminate the School Resource Officer program does not impact school safety as the school Security Staff is highly trained, armed, and present to ensure the safety of student and staff. In the event that local law enforcement is needed, the Township has assured us that the Township Police remain available to respond to calls for service at the school. Please remember that Pennsauken Public Schools employs at least ten highly trained former police officers on our security team. The Pennsauken Board of Education was only receiving three School Resource Officers and we have ten buildings filled with staff and students. It is the obligation of the Board of Education to try and keep all children safe and the security team enables us cover more ground and protect more students."

Phifer Middle School Principal Sandra Allen stated:

"Phifer Middle School is happy to have a Pennsauken security staff member assigned to our building. He is a retired correctional police officer with over 25 years of experience. He walks the halls daily and interacts with students and staff. He is present in every lunch period and during our recess to ensure everyone's safety. He checks the outside doors and verifies they are locked and that Phifer is secure. He has made connections with students and is a "mentor" to some of our at-risk students. The parents, teachers, and staff have interacted with him and enjoy his presence. We all feel very safe and comfortable having him here. The discipline in the building is way down compared to the last few years. The presence is definitely making a difference."

Pennsauken High School Principal Richard Bonkowski stated:

"After almost four months of school, I can say that the Security Staff at the high school has contributed to a very successful and safe environment. The Security Staff is visible to students and staff, from 6:30 am until 2pm. Their presence at the security check-ins, in the halls and cafeteria has created a safer environment. Over the first four months of school, I have seen the Security Staff positively influence the students, they have developed working relationships with students and staff. Overall, the addition of the Security staff has made PHS a better place! While we are saddened by the decision and conduct of the Township that they chose petty politics over students, we are confident that the Security Staff is ready, willing and able to keep our students and staff safe. It is important to be honest with our statements and not mislead others for our own purposes. That is what we teach our students in Pennsauken Public Schools and we encourage that integrity in all of our community. Thank you for your time and trust in educating your children, we take it very seriously."