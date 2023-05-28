Pennsauken gathered for wreath laying ceremony at Liberty Park
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion held a laying of wreaths ceremony at Liberty Park in Pennsauken.
Veterans, municipal officials, and the community gathered for a rifle salute, a performance of Taps, and the laying of wreaths.
There was also a special Prisoner of War, Missing in Action display.
