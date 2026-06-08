PennDOT rolls out new site to monitor traffic on routes to Philadelphia for summer events

Philadelphia is expecting thousands of visitors this summer, and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants to help drivers plan their trips to these high-profile events, from World Cup matches to the MLB All-Star Game.

PennDOT has rolled out a new website at www.511pa.com/PhillyEvents for residents and visitors to monitor real-time traffic conditions on travel routes to four major events: FIFA Fan Festival, World Cup matches, a July 4 concert for the country's 250th birthday and MLB All-Star Week.

Traffic maps show real-time travel times, incidents, speeds and construction. Travelers can also use the "My Route" function to plan how they'll get to their destinations.

The website includes pages for three events – World Cup matches at Lincoln Financial Field (renamed Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament), FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park and the America 250 Celebration on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on July 4. A page for the MLB All-Star Game is coming soon, it says.

PennDOT also plans to post real-time travel information on message boards, add 32 new message boards, and activate 40 additional cameras in the region to support the events.

The new site also includes links to public transportation agencies in the region, parking information and the Indego bikeshare program, as well as tips for people attending each event.

FIFA World Cup matches in Philadelphia

The first World Cup match in Philadelphia is slated for Saturday, when Côte d'Ivoire plays Ecuador.

Sunday, June 14: Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m.

Friday, June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 22: France vs. Iraq, 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 25: Curaçao vs. Côte d'Ivoire, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 27: Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 4: Round of 16 match, 5 p.m.

Other upcoming events in Philadelphia

The July 4 concert on the Parkway will feature Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, Will Smith and others. The concert starts at 5 p.m., and a fireworks display is planned for 11:45 p.m. Gates are set to open at 3 p.m.

MLB All-Star Week from July 10-14 includes several events: HBCU Swingman Classic, Home Run Derby, All-Star Game, youth tournaments at FDR Park, All-Star Village and MLB draft at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, All-Star Futures Game and MLBx.