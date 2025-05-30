New text message scam claiming to be PennDOT puts drivers on alert, "Do not click on any of it."

Another day, another scam to be worried about, and once again, it's coming in by text message, claiming to be from PennDOT.

The "warning" from the Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles is dire: pay by today or else.

"All of those texts are not from PennDOT, and they are a scam," said PennDOT's Aimee Inama.

She said, despite the text message claiming that you have an outstanding ticket, and if you don't pay the balance, your vehicle registration will be suspended, your driver's license will be suspended for a month, and even more, know that PennDOT doesn't send texts about traffic violations or fines.

Screenshot of the PennDOT text message scam KDKA

So, if you get the text, drive happily on your way, and ignore the threat that you will be prosecuted.

"Do not click on any of the links and just report it as spam," Inama said. "Just delete it, get rid of it, and just know that it didn't come from PennDOT."

The text even claims that your credit score will be affected.

While it sounds very intimidating and authentic, there is one tell above all to be on the lookout for showing that it's a scam.

The message not only claims to be from PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, but also the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles.

There is no such department in Pennsylvania. The closest thing is the PennDOT Division of Drivers and Vehicle Services.

If you've received this message, you can report it to PennDOT on their website right here.