16 sound barriers proposed to block I-95 traffic noise in Philadelphia suburb

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Tens of thousands of cars drive along I-95 in Delaware County every day. For people who live near the highway, that means the sound of traffic is nonstop.

But relief could be on the way. PennDOT is proposing to build 16 walls in the city of Chester and Chester Township to block the noise from the highway.

Residents can vote on different designs, such as a brick wall, brick wall with a clear top, stone wall and mural. There are even artistic and historic imagery wall designs.

CBS Philadelphia

"I like them," Bryan Henderson from Chester said

Henderson lives on 12th Street, where one of the proposed sound barriers would be built.

"They're cool ideas if they work," Henderson said.

City of Chester spokesperson Justin Tibbels said the project would improve quality of life, but it is long overdue. He believes the project takes responsibility for the past.

"A lot of the way 95 was constructed is that they just kind of bulldozed right through neighborhoods to make it happen using eminent domain," Tibbels said. "Part of the history there is that they often bulldozed through Black neighborhoods. It's kind of an injustice that occurred years ago when 95 was originally built."

The noise walls would be fully state-funded and cost an estimated $65 million, per PennDOT. Construction could begin as early as 2026 and would wrap up in 2029 or 2030. The transportation agency said it will not build walls where residents and business owners don't want them.

PennDOT is hosting two open houses in which residents can learn more about the project. The first is on Monday, Sept. 16 at True Vine MFGB Church, 701 Morton Avenue in Chester from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The second is on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Chester City Hall, 1 East 4th St. from 4:30-6:30 p.m.