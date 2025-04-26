Hundreds of athletes, fans endure downpour at Franklin Field on final day of 129th Penn Relays

As the rain showered down on the athletes at the 129th Penn Relays Saturday, so did the cheers from tens of thousands of fans who braved the conditions at Franklin Field.

"The atmosphere, you can't beat it," said Mark Bunting, who is Penn fan.

CBS Philadelphia

The energy from the stands giving runners from Penn State the boost they needed to finish their race strong.

Ryan Watson says the historic event lived up to the hype.

"It was super fun. I can't believe so many people were out here, especially with how bad it was raining. It was crazy. Super loud. Everyone on the team yelling for me. It was great," Watson said.

Among the people in attendance was also two-time Olympian Mike Norman who is a team member for the event's sponsor, Toyota.

Norman says it was great to be back.

CBS Philadelphia

"It's been a great experience. Penn Relays has so much history. So much fans, so much excitement, so its always great to come out here to support," Norman said.

For Nia Akins, the Penn Relays was a homecoming. Akins is a Penn graduate and now U.S Champion.

She says it was her first time running as a pro in the event.

"I live out here and train out here now. It really feels like home. It's been a dream," Akins said.

For the runners, the event will be something they will never forget.

"It means the world. This is one of the best events in the nation even world," said Penn State's Chris Desusa.