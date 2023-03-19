Watch CBS News
Penn police officer intentionally struck by car: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A University of Pennsylvania officer is out of the hospital Sunday morning after a driver fled a traffic stop running over the officer's foot, police say. This happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 4000 block of Sansom Street in University City.

The officer was stopping a black Mustang with a driver and a passenger inside, police say. The driver intentionally struck the officer and fled the scene, authorities say.

The officer was treated at an area hospital and checked out later.

They have not found the car or the driver yet. The incident remains under investigation. By the University of Pennsylvania Police Department.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 10:59 AM

