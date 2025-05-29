Penn Medicine to stop providing gender-affirming surgeries for patients 18 and under, official says

Penn Medicine will no longer provide gender-affirming surgery to patients under 19 years old

Penn Medicine will stop providing gender-affirming surgeries for patients under 19 years old, the Philadelphia-based system said Thursday.

Penn Medicine will no longer perform gender-affirming surgical procedures in plastic surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, and urology, as well as head and neck surgeries, PJ Brennan, Penn Medicine's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

The change comes "as a result of current guidance established by the federal government," the statement says.

The news comes after President Trump signed an executive order restricting gender-affirming care for people under 19. The order, which threatens federal grants awarded to institutions that provide gender-affirming care to people 18 and under, has been challenged in court.

Major medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, support access to care, and surgery for minors is extremely rare.

"We remain deeply committed to ensuring a respectful and welcoming environment for all members of the communities we serve and providing comprehensive medical and behavioral health care and psychosocial support for LGBTQ+ individuals while complying with federal government requirements," Brennan said in the statement.

The University of Pennsylvania previously came under fire from the Trump administration, which claims the school violated laws guaranteeing women equal opportunities in athletics by letting a transgender swimmer compete on the school's women's team and into team facilities in 2022. Penn has said that it always followed NCAA and Ivy League policies regarding student participation on athletic teams.

The Trump administration said in March it would cut $175 million in grants for the university over the issue.