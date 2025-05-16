Transgender community in Philadelphia fears that Trump administration will restrict access to gender-affirming care

Transgender community fears that Trump administration will restrict access to needed medications

Transgender community fears that Trump administration will restrict access to needed medications

Transgender community fears that Trump administration will restrict access to needed medications

There's a growing fear in the transgender community that the Trump administration will restrict their access to needed medications.

Many states already have laws against minors getting gender-affirming drugs. While there are currently no restrictions on trans adults getting their prescriptions, many are worried it could happen.

For 10 years, Don Altemus said he has depended on regular testosterone injections to be a healthy, happy transgender man.

"It has shaped me so that my outside agrees more with how I feel on the inside," said Altemus.

He said spending decades in the wrong body took a toll.

"Constant feelings of suicidally [suicidal], I even made a couple of attempts on my own life," Altemus said.

Now he said he feels threatened again with executive orders from the president that he and others fear will restrict transgender rights.

"I think that a lot of people are feeling rightfully scared in an uncertain future about whether access to gender-affirming care, whether it's hormone replacement therapy or other types of health care, might be interrupted or impacted," said Jeff Main, co-founder of Point of Pride.

Point of Pride is a Philly-based transgender advocacy organization.

"Gender-affirming care is life-saving care. It's medically necessary," said Main. "It's recognized as such by every leading medical association within the United States."

Fearful that access to testosterone might become limited, Altemus is now rationing it.

"It's not a huge change. I took my .25 dose down to .2," he said. "I haven't noticed any observable differences. I think I might be a little bit moodier."

If he's without the prescribed testosterone, Altemus has an increased risk of osteoporosis and other issues, including the devastating psychological impact.

He said it's a fight for respect and dignity that everyone deserves.

"It makes me feel like I've spent years fighting to live in a world that doesn't want me here. But I also know who I am. I also know how I'm comfortable, and I'm willing to fight to be who I am," said Altemus.