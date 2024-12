Car crashes into Northeast Philadelphia home | Digital Brief

Car crashes into Northeast Philadelphia home | Digital Brief

Car crashes into Northeast Philadelphia home | Digital Brief

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 130 in Burlington County, New Jersey, Monday night, emergency officials said.

The pedestrian was struck in the 4300 block of Route 130 in Willingboro and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound lanes are closed in the area.

It's unclear at this time if the striking vehicle stayed on the scene.