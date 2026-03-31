Over 1,000 PECO workers could go on strike if deal is not reached with IBEW Local 614

More than a thousand PECO workers across the region could be headed toward a strike as a critical contract deadline approaches.

The current agreement between PECO and IBEW Local 614 is set to expire at midnight Tuesday, raising the possibility of a walkout if a deal is not reached in time.

Union leaders and PECO management are expected to meet again Tuesday morning in what's being described as a last push to reach an agreement.

IBEW Local 614 says it is fighting for higher wages, improved healthcare benefits, and the restoration of pensions. The union represents roughly 1,600 workers, including linemen, gas technicians, mechanics, and call center employees who help maintain the region's electric and natural gas systems.

Union leaders say Local 614 has never gone on strike. But if a walkout does happen, it could impact approximately 1.7 million PECO customers across southeastern Pennsylvania.

CBS News Philadelphia

The union also plans to announce it will be filing charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board, citing what it calls a lack of progress in negotiations.

Union officials say their proposal reflects the "risk, skill, and public value" of their members' work maintaining critical infrastructure.

The announcement comes as the union points to PECO's recent financial performance, noting the company reported a nearly 50% increase in profits last year following rate hikes that raised customer bills.

Union leaders have also raised concerns about worker and consumer safety, including deferred maintenance and aging infrastructure.

IBEW Local 614 is expected to provide an update on negotiations during a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.