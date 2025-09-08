Philadelphia man turns to PECO's in-home energy assessment for relief amid rising bills

With winter fast approaching and energy prices continuing to rise, many Philadelphia families are bracing for steep utility bills. A local program from PECO is offering some relief.

Chase Hamilton, a new father living in West Philadelphia, said his electric bill soared to more than $1,000 last winter.

"It was pretty shocking to see that number for the first time," Hamilton said. "It felt like something wasn't quite right."

That's when he turned to PECO's in-home energy assessment program, which offers a personalized evaluation of how a home uses and loses energy.

During a Monday morning visit, PECO senior residential energy advisor Rich Kinback walked Hamilton through a full home inspection. The goal was to identify areas where energy is being wasted and offer practical solutions to reduce usage.

"These types of homes, they're very skinny and tall," Kinback said. "There's a lot of air that comes in from the outside, which dumps into the basement, which makes the lower half of the house cold, which also kicks all the heat up to the top of the house."

Kinback checked insulation, windows, appliances and even light fixtures. He also shared tips on how to manage heating and cooling more efficiently. He said small changes in the bathroom can lead to big savings.

"Not only is water very expensive, but the energy you're using to heat the water with that old, inefficient water heater," Kinback said. "Something as simple as changing out shower heads and aerators to use less water can make a noticeable difference off the monthly bill."

The assessments typically start at $49, but they're free for low-income customers.

Hamilton said the visit helped him feel more prepared for the cold months ahead, especially as he juggles the demands of raising a 9-month-old baby.

"It's been very interesting," Hamilton said. "It seems like there are some simple services we can get out here to make things more efficient."

To schedule an in-home energy assessment, visit peco.com/assessment or call PECO customer service at 1-800-494-4000. Appointments typically last one to two hours, and eligible customers may receive free upgrades during the visit.