Electric bills for many in Philadelphia area set to rise thanks to PECO rate hike

PECO bills are set to rise in the new year thanks to a rate hike.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved the increase, which goes into effect on Jan. 1.

For the average household that uses 700 kilowatt hours per month, the increase will be $13.58.

That brings the average residential bill to $149.43.

There will be an additional 1.8%, or $2.70, increase in 2026.

For natural gas customers, most will see their bills go up by about $12.

CBS News Philadelphia

A news release from the company says that the increase will help PECO improve reliability, expand assistance for low-income customers and extend an electric vehicle charging pilot program, among other things.

PECO serves about 1.7 million electric customers and more than 500,000 natural gas customers.