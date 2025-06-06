Animal Rescue in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania holds vigil and open house after devastating fire

PAWSibilities open house and vigil in Montgomery County for healing event after barn fire

A Montgomery County farm and rescue shelter is still healing after a devastating fire claimed the lives of numerous cats and the search continues for several who are still missing.

PAWSibilities Animal Rescue, located in Skippack Village, has been a safe haven for farm animals and stray cats for years.

But earlier this week, a fire swept through their property, destroying their barn and tragically killing more than a dozen cats.

Since then, volunteers have been working tirelessly, scouring the area for at least six cats who have yet to be found.

They're asking neighbors to keep an eye out and to report any sightings immediately. Despite the heartbreak, the shelter is finding comfort in community support.

This Saturday, June 7, PAWSibilities will host a Vigil and Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Paws Adoption Center, at 4045 Skippack Pike. The event is a chance for animal lovers and supporters to come together, reflect, and help the nonprofit take steps toward rebuilding.

In addition to the vigil, the shelter calls on the public to help replenish much-needed supplies.

A SignUpGenius list outlines specific items the rescue hopes to collect, including cat food, litter, paper towels, and cleaning supplies.

Those unable to attend the vigil are still encouraged to donate, share the wishlist, or volunteer. For more information, visit PAWSibilities Animal Rescue on Facebook.