PATCO restores train service after PSE&G power outage

PATCO train service has been restored after a PSE&G power outage forced the transportation agency's Westmont Substation to suspend service in and out of Philadelphia Wednesday morning, officials said.

Service resumed around 10:30 a.m. after crews completed repairs at the Westmont Substation, where several fuses blew out, prompting the power outage shortly after 7:30 a.m.

"PATCO service has been restored following the earlier PSE&G power issue. Trains have started running in both directions," officials said.

During the outage, NJ TRANSIT allowed commuters to use their PATCO tickets and FREEDOM Cards while repairs were being made.

Riders should expect minor delays as trains return to normal.