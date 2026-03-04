PATCO taking bets on when giant "snow mountain" at Haddonfield, New Jersey station will melt

Piles of snow can stick around long after a snowstorm moves out. A month after the Jan. 25 snowstorm, we could still see piles of snow at several dump sites across Philadelphia — and then we got another 14 inches on top of that.

So when will we be rid of the snow pile at PATCO's station in Haddonfield, New Jersey?

PATCO

PATCO, the rail line connecting South Jersey and Philly, shared an update about the "snow mountain" Tuesday, saying it's still holding strong. The pile has definitely shrunk since last week, but there's plenty more to go.

Anyone who guesses the date the snow pile will be fully melted can win a $20 Freedom card, good for a few train rides. Just reply to the tweet from @RidePATCO on X and use the hashtag #PATCOSnowPile.

If it factors into your guess, our NEXT Weather team is expecting temperatures in the 60s and even potentially the 70s this weekend into early next week.

Meteorologist Kate Bilo previously told us that snow melts around a half-inch per day when it's 40-45 degrees out. When it's 50-55 degrees and sunny, snow can melt at a rate of 2-4 inches an hour. Results may vary for piles of densely packed snow and ice.

Dirt being mixed in with the snow can also help increase melting, because it becomes a darker color that can take in more sunlight.

In 2015, one snow pile at the Seaport in Boston, Massachusetts, lasted well into July.