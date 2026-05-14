Parking spots for 2026 PGA Championship go for up to $1K on resale websites

Would you pay $1,000 to ditch your car and watch a round of golf? With the first round of the 2026 PGA Championship getting underway today at Aronimink Golf Club, reseller websites are asking a pretty penny for a parking spot.

On sites like Vividseats, off-site parking spaces near the Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, golf club are selling for hundreds of dollars, with the cheapest available spot listed at $483 (fees included).

By the way, there's no parking available at Aronimink itself. These tickets get you into the two satellite lots, the Red Lot and the Blue Lot, depending on your ticket.

The Red Lot is located at Delaware County Community College, and the Blue Lot is located at the Delaware County Veterans Memorial. From there, you'll have to hop on a shuttle bus to actually reach the golf club.

The spots originally sold for $25-$41.

Or, you can always take SEPTA or a rideshare vehicle.

About 200,000 people are expected to attend the PGA Championship between May 11 and May 17.

Golf's biggest names, including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, are among the 156 players competing in the event.