23rd PAL Center in North Philadelphia reopens after flooding forced it to close for 10 months

With a ceremonial ribbon cutting, the 23rd PAL Center officially reopened in North Philadelphia, welcoming families back after it was forced to shut down 10 months ago following a severe flood from several burst pipes.

Guests were treated to food, games, giveaways and more as they had a chance to tour the renovated spaces, including new facilities and an upgraded computer room, along with new hardwood floors — perfect for a game of hoops and even a roller-skating party.

"PAL is about community, it's about the Philadelphia Police Department reaching out and trying to find another way to engage the community, and if that's on roller skates, that's great," Erica Vanstone, the executive director of PAL, said.

Kiwinzi Crawford, a Philadelphia police officer, will be stationed at the PAL Center full-time.

"That's one thing about being a PAL officer is an officer that's running the center," Crawford said. "So they know that it is at least a safe place that an officer is here, too, that they can talk to and make them feel safe."

Charisma Dedmon is a mom of nine who helps kids learn to roller-skate as an outlet to overcome trauma.

"Skating is therapeutic," she said.

As kids had a chance to settle in, moms like Tamika Barber said they are grateful.

"I'm a single mom, so they definitely need a bigger support system more than just me, so they get that at the PAL center," Barber said.