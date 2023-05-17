Little dog uncovered in Pablo Picasso's "Le Moulin De La Galette' painting

(CNN) -- A new discovery is causing some excitement in the art world.

A charming lapdog wearing a red bow was uncovered beneath the surface of a Pablo Picasso painting ahead of its latest exhibition in the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Conservators at the Guggenheim Museum in New York uncovered the canine hidden beneath the surface of the "Le Moulin De La Galette" painting.

The discovery was made during a technical analysis of the piece ahead of an exhibition showcasing his early works.

The Guggenheim's senior paintings conservator, Julie Barten, said they were able to generate an image of what the dog originally looked like using a technique that maps out the chemical elements of the painting.

The museum believes the dog bears a close resemblance to a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Barten said they aren't sure why the famous Spanish artist chose to remove the hound from the painting, but guessed that it might have been too distracting to the overall composition.

The exhibition, which just opened Friday, comprises 10 paintings and drawings made by Picasso upon his arrival in the French capital in the 1900s.