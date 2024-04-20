AM rain showers give way to sunny weather in Philadelphia region

Clouds give way to some afternoon sunny weather around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a cloudy start to Saturday, the blazing sun will zap some of those clouds and the high temperature will nearly reach 70 in Philadelphia.

Following the passage of a cold front skies will clear to sunshine for the afternoon.

Colder air filters into the area tonight with lows in the upper 30s to the low 40s.

Conditions are ripe for frost in parts of the upper Lehigh Valley and Poconos where lows approach freezing.

Sunday begins breezy, and chilly with some sun and high clouds. Clouds will increase tomorrow as a system passes by to our south.

Across the region on Sunday, we'll see high temperatures 10-15 degrees below average in the mid- to upper 50s. That's well below the average high for this time of year, which is around 67 degrees.

Skies will clear Sunday night as high pressure arrives with sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs may approach 70 on Tuesday.

By Wednesday another disturbance brings rain chances.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Clearing to afternoon sun. High 69

Sunday: Chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. High 58, Low 40

Monday: Mostly sunny. HIgh 65, Low 40

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 70, Low 39

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 65, Low 51

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 63, Low 40

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 66, Low 40

