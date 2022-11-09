PA Election Results: John Fetterman projected next senator

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News is projecting John Fetterman as the winner of one of the country's most contentious Senate races. The U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania has been one of the most watched races in the entire country.

At last check, live results showed Democrat John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz with about 90% of the vote being counted.

Abortion may have been the key issue in this race, according to CBS News' polling unit. Pennsylvania is one of the only Senate battleground states where abortion tops inflation as the most important issue for voters.

Dr. Oz made a comment during the debate that local elected officials should be involved in abortion decisions, while Fetterman has been unapologetically pro-choice.

His supporters celebrated at his headquarters in Pittsburgh.

As CBS News made the projection around 1 a.m. Wednesday, with about 90% of the state's vote in, Fetterman tweeted: "It's official. I will be the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania. We bet on the people of Pennsylvania - and you didn't let us down And I won't let you down. Thank you."

He followed up that tweet by thanking some of his supporters in person late in the night.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz spoke to an audience at his campaign headquarters in Bucks County prior to the race being called.

He thanked his supporters and did not concede.

More than $300 million was spent on this race, making it the most expensive Midterm Election for a U.S. Senate seat ever.

There is no word yet on if and/or when Dr. Oz will concede defeat.

Across the rest of the country, some Senate races are too close to call.

And in terms of which party will have majority control, CBS News has characterized control of the Senate as a toss-up and House control leaning Republican. Follow this live blog for updates.

To view the full 2022 Midterm Election results in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, click here.