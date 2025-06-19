Police investigating shooting at Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, Pennsylvania

Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are investigating a shooting that happened at the Oxford Valley Mall on Thursday.

One person was shot in the parking lot of the mall, which is on the 2300 block of East Lincoln Highway, according to police.

The person who was shot is in the hospital, Middletown Township Police said on Facebook. The victim and the shooter knew each other, and the victim was targeted, police said.

Police said the shooter is on the run and described this as an "isolated shooting incident."

The mall has been evacuated and is closed, an employee said. Police asked people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

