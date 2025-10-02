Watch CBS News
Car removed from side of Philadelphia home after crash Thursday morning

A crash sent one car into a Philadelphia rowhome on Thursday morning, the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Oxford Avenue and Horrocks Street in the city's Frankford neighborhood. Two vehicles collided, and one plowed through the first floor of a home on the corner.

Our photographer on the scene showed a hole in the outer wall of the home.

One person was injured in the crash, according to Philadelphia police.

We've also reached out to the city Department of Licenses and Inspections for more information on the condition of the home.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is on the scene. A tow truck was in the process of removing the car.

