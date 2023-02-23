Outlaw, activist have "organic" conversation on gun violence, policing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a culture-changing conversation.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and community activist Pastor Carl Day spoke one-on-one to help build better relationships in the community.

The new initiative is using social media to help tackle issues in the city.

"We're losing too many of our citizens here in this community. We're losing too many of our young people," Outlaw said.

CBS News Philadelphia was invited inside the Philadelphia Police department as Outlaw had a candid conversation talking about gun violence and policing with Day.

"I think some of the best conversations, quite frankly, happen at the organic level. They're more conversational," Outlaw said.

Outlaw and Day tried something new – going to the people by holding an Instagram live, an hour-long conversation offering people a better perspective into policing.

It was a chance to see the commissioner in a different way than behind a podium, and another way to build a bridge between law enforcement and the community.

"With the community in disarray, the community is looking for guidance, looking for direction. I think more than ever they needed the information, they needed that perspective," Day said.

"Our shooting victims are getting younger, our shooters getting younger," Outlaw said.

This new initiative and conversation happened just four days after Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald was killed in the line of duty.

As the city is in crisis, Day hopes having more people hear how the department works, its struggles and its accomplishments, can build clarity, build trust and get more people involved working towards solutions.

"It's creating more positive interactions, but then also using those same traditional mediums that they're using now," Outlaw said.

"We have to meet people where they are, get the messages out to people and that's the best way to generate engagement," Day said.

Day told CBS Philadelphia he plans to have more of these organic conversations with city and possibly state leaders over social media in an effort to reach more people.