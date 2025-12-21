2 years after fire, Our Mother of Consolation community in Philadelphia celebrates Christmas in new school

Just months after reopening its doors following a devastating three-alarm fire, Our Mother of Consolation Catholic School marked a milestone Sunday — celebrating the first Christmas in its rebuilt school in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia.

More than 50 students gathered for a holiday party, which transformed the school cafeteria and other rooms into a space for crafts, music, snacks and photos with Santa Claus. The event followed Mass and brought together students, teachers and parishioners for an afternoon many once feared might never come.

"I'm able to celebrate in this glorious new school with my friends, such a merry Christmas," said fifth grader Johnny Matthew. "It just makes me feel happy, but even more relieved."

The celebration comes more than two years after a fire tore through the school, forcing students and staff to temporarily relocate to Chestnut Hill College while the building was rebuilt.

"It was a big change," fourth grader Sully Hook remembers. "We had different classrooms, and it was pretty hard to find classes."

The school officially reopened in September, making this holiday season the first opportunity for families to celebrate Christmas back in their own space.

"It was the most happy feeling in the world," Hook said. "All of us were so happy on the first day of school; we went back with so much joy."

Sunday's Christmas party was hosted in partnership with BLOCS, a statewide scholarship organization that helps remove financial barriers for families seeking school choice. BLOCS recently awarded Our Mother of Consolation $112,000 in scholarships, according to the organization.

"Today is about celebrating the children and the happiness and the joy of the season," said Rob Delaney, the CEO of BLOCS. "We talk about partnerships with the community … friendships. So, today is helpful in us advancing that."

The Rev. John Fisher, the pastor of the parish, said the school wouldn't have been able to reopen without many generous donations from parishioners.

"Christmas is all about giving, and I was thinking this morning during Mass … about all the people who gave to us to have this school to be rebuilt — money they could have used for everything else," he said. "It's just a great blessing."