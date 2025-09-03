A rebuilt Our Mother of Consolation Parish School in Philadelphia reopens 2 years after massive fire

Catholic school in Chestnut Hill reopens for 1st day of school after devastating 2023 fire

The first day of school is always exciting, but it's doubly exciting for students, teachers and staff at Our Mother of Consolation Parish School in Chestnut Hill.

Wednesday morning, the Philadelphia Catholic school reopened after a devastating fire destroyed the school two years ago.

CBS News Philadelphia was there back in March 2023, when the previous school was destroyed by a three-alarm fire.

The school had to temporarily move to Chestnut Hill College's campus for the remainder of that school year and the following year while the school was rebuilt.

Flames engulf the Our Mother of Consolation Parish School in this 2023 image. Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Now, it is completely redone inside.

Everything from the school's layout, to spaces that will afford students new opportunities, including a cafeteria, an outdoor classroom and new innovation labs for STEM education.

"It's a homecoming, especially for the students who were here at the beginning and have been without their building for two years," said Rev. John Fisher, pastor of Our Mother of Consolation Parish.

Principal Jessica Stack says some of the returning families teared up seeing the renovations and are excited about the opportunities their children will now have.

A new classroom in the rebuilt Our Mother of Consolation Parish School.

Jordan O'Neill's son attends Our Mother of Consolation Parish School.

"He loves robotics and Legos, and playing with his mom," O'Neill said. "He's seeing all these different kinds of classes, he's like, 'What? Learning is kind of cool.'"

Teacher Abigail Salmone is excited about the school's information commons library and the STEM programs the school will now offer.

Our Mother of Consolation has been in Chestnut Hill for generations.

A lot of people and a lot of organizations pitched in to raise money and supplies to make Wednesday a reality.