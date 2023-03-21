Watch CBS News
Crews place fire at Philadelphia Catholic School under control

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

3-fire alarm at Philadelphia Catholic School
3-fire alarm at Philadelphia Catholic School 00:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 3-alarm fire at Our Mother of Consolation Catholic School in Chestnut Hill was placed under control shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Philadelphia Fire Department said. 

The school is located on East Chestnut Hill Avenue near Germantown Avenue. It was badly damaged during the blaze. 

lns-chestnut-hill-ave-fire-frame-32721.jpg

Crews were called to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.

At least 120 firefighters were at the scene, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department. 

The fire department asked people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia says he understands no one was in the building. 

But, the convent next door to the school might be being evacuated.

It's unclear how the fire started. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

