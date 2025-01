Philadelphia's Orrin Evans seeking first Grammy win for album "Walk a Mile In My Shoe" Rutgers University professor Orrin Evans and The Captain Black Big Band are nominated for a Grammy in the "best large jazz ensemble album" category for the album "Walk A Mile In My Shoe." It's Evans' third Grammy nomination but would be his first win. Howard Monroe sits down with Evans at his home in Philadelphia and hears about his 30 years in the business.