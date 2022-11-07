Watch CBS News
Operations at Delaware Co. Memorial Hospital suspended

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- All operations at Delaware County Memorial Hospital were suspended on Monday. Eyewitness News cameras were at the hospital in Drexel Hill this morning. 

The Pennsylvania Department of Health made the announcement on Friday

A county spokesperson says the decision is a result of Prospect Medical Holdings', Crozer Health's parent company, failure to adequately staff the hospital. 

The county says it's exploring all options to keep the hospital open.

