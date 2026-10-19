High school friend offers glimpse into Eugene Horsch's life amid Olney "house of horrors" investigation

As investigators continue to dig up the yard of the so-called house of horrors in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, a former friend of Eugene Horsch offered a glimpse into his life and why some called his late father, Raymond "R.C." Horsch, "Satan."

A woman who asked CBS News Philadelphia not to reveal her identity said she hung out with Eugene Horsch practically every day for three years while they were in high school.

"Eugene was very, he was very sweet," she said.

She remembered specific details of Eugene's relationship with his late father.

"His dad was always strict with him doing things, like he would be like, 'you need to do this.' He was making him do projects all the time," she said. "He really didn't like to talk about his dad because his dad actually, like, he knew he was a porn star. I don't know how in-depth Eugene knew, but he was very embarrassed by it."

She said she was a regular at Horsch's home in Chalfont in Bucks County. She hasn't processed the massive investigation that considers Raymond Horsch a suspected serial killer, but even 30 years ago, she said he had a reputation.

"He was always creepy," she said. "Everyone in school called him Satan. Like all the girls called him Satan. Because he was really creepy-looking. And Eugene was always very embarrassed by that."

Eugene Horsch is in custody awaiting trial on weapons and other charges. His attorney told CBS News Philadelphia exclusively Friday that they were in negotiations with federal prosecutors.

His former friend told CBS News Philadelphia about the time police showed up for reports of underage drinking at the Chalfont home.

"They came into the basement," she said. "They raided the entire house because they were all underage kids. … I would think if the police were down in the basement where they found us, they would've busted them then for drugs."

The woman said she cut off contact with the Horsch family after Raymond Horsch allegedly propositioned her when she was 20 at a car wash to star in one of his pornographic films.

Investigative sources say they're about 50% through their excavation of the backyard at 417 W. Chew Ave. They hope to be wrapped up by the end of the week.

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for ongoing coverage of this investigation and follow on YouTube for extended "House of Horrors" coverage every Friday.