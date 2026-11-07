Watch for potential delays getting to Olivia Rodrigo concert in Philadelphia due to Eagles game traffic

You have tickets to the Olivia Rodrigo show in Philadelphia? Good for you.

In case you missed it, there will be some road closures that could impact those of you driving to Rodrigo's second show on "The Unraveled Tour" at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The Eagles are playing the Giants at 1 p.m., and the game will likely wrap up around 4 p.m.

Between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., police will close roads to clear traffic from the sports complex. No one will be allowed to enter the sports complex during that time.

The arena suggests fans arriving for the concert Sunday night use SEPTA's Broad Street Line (now known as the B) or arrive outside the closure window.

If you're coming from out of town and have no choice but to drive — but still want to avoid the sports complex parking lots — you could find a parking garage near a "B" train station and take the train down.

SEPTA got in on the fun on Saturday, encouraging Olivia fans to take the "B" train to this weekend's show. "U + me = B," the transit authority posted on Instagram.

Xfinity Mobile Arena shared more about the road closures on its Instagram page.