Joe Milton to start at quarterback for Philadelphia Eagles against New York Giants, reports say

Quarterback Joe Milton will start for the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, reports say.

Milton replaces Tanner McKee, who started the past three games, ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

The Eagles have lost their last six games and averaged just 15 points and 270.3 yards per game in McKee's three starts.

Usual starting quarterback Jalen Hurts is likely out for the season with blood clots.

The Eagles signed Milton off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad after losing Hurts in October.

Milton was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL draft out of the University of Tennessee. He also played for the University of Michigan.

Milton was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2025 season. He's played in five games in his NFL career, including four with the Cowboys. Milton has completed 37 of his 53 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions in five games.

Coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Milton during a press conference Wednesday.

"I think he's worked really hard. Him and [quarterbacks coach] Parks [Frazier] have spent a ton of time together getting him caught up to speed. ... He's always in the building doing the extra things, and I like his progression," Sirianni said.

The Birds host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.