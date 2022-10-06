Student in custody after increased police presence at Newark High School in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware student is in police custody after reports of a possibly armed student at Newark High School on Thursday. An increase in police presence led investigators to identify the student and it was believed he had left the school.
The school was placed on lockdown, but students have since been dismissed.
Police say they located the student and he is in custody.
An investigation is underway.
