Sunny skies help boost business on Ocean City boardwalk after what some say has been a slow summer

By Madeleine Wright, Alan Wheeler

/ CBS Philadelphia

OCEAN CITY, NJ. (CBS) — The Ocean City boardwalk was packed with people enjoying the nice weather on Monday. The foot traffic brought a boost to businesses on the boardwalk. 

"It's gorgeous down here," Shelly Langley from Millville, New Jersey, said. "That's why we came down here."

This summer, Ocean City has had 26 rainy days. That's up from last summer, with only 24 rainy days. But William Moffit, a Chef at Del's Grill, said business has been brisk.

"The rain's held off pretty good this summer," Moffitt said. "It's rained a couple times on some big weekends that we needed some business, but other than that, I think it's been pretty solid."

The streak of nice weather is a welcome break from recent storms, including the remnants of Hurricane Debby.

Merle Harper is the store manager at The Islander, a clothing shop. Harper said she looks forward to a rain-free week because sales have been more sluggish than last summer.

"I think the prices of food and rentals have a little bit to do with slower business this summer," Harper said. "I just think people are watching their spending."

Shopkeepers are hoping to finish off the summer strong. They anticipate an uptick in business on Labor Day weekend.

