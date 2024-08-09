Watch CBS News
Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, to close after nearly 100 years of summer fun

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A beloved amusement pier on the Ocean City boardwalk will close its doors in a few short months after nearly 100 years of business.

Jay Gillian, owner of Gillian's Wonderland Pier announced the business' sudden closure on Facebook Friday afternoon. 

"I tried my best to sustain Wonderland for as long as possible -- through difficult challenges each year. But it's no longer a viable business. We will terminate our multi-year lease in a couple of months," Gillian wrote in part.

Having opened 94 years ago, Gillian's Wonderland Pier is a summertime tradition and attraction for many families spanning multiple generations.

In the closing announcement, Gillian reflected on his lifetime at the Wonderland Pier, saying he learned how to fix and operate rides alongside his brother, starting when he was 13. That family business continued, Gillian said, he was able to work at the pier with his own children and watch his 13 grandchildren go on their first amusement rides.

Wonderland and 6th Street Pizza and Grill will remain open through Indian Summer Weekend so customers will have ample time to use up their tickets.  

As for what will come next for the pier, Gillian said he's unsure since the property will no longer be his.

Gillian thanked all of the visitors and families for their business adding he will always have a "lifetime of priceless memories" to look back on.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com.

