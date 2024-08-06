4th annual Lemon Challenge raises more than $100K for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — The Lemon Challenge, an annual golf and cornhole fundraising tournament in Chester County, Pennsylvania, raised over $100,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and childhood cancer research.

According to Northwestern Mutual Eastern Pennsylvania, which hosted the fourth-annual event at the RiverCrest Golf Club and Preserve in Phoenixville, the money will support 2,000 hours of research and other projects to improve treatments and cures.

The fundraiser had more than 250 participants, and it included a golf tournament, cornhole competitions, barbecue lunch, auction, and more, organizers said.

Northwestern Mutual

Organizers said all proceeds from the event will go to ALSF.

"The partnership with Northwestern Mutual has helped push the boundaries of cancer research, bringing us closer to a reality where no child or their loved ones have to endure the pain of cancer," Liz Scott, Alex's mother and co-executive director of ALSF, said in a statement. "While this mission can seem daunting at times, Alex's belief that 'we can do it' if we all work together continues to inspire us."

Steve Guinan, Northwestern Mutual Eastern Pennsylvania's managing partner, thanked the community for coming together Tuesday.

"We are honored to once again host the Lemon Challenge fundraiser and thankful to the community for joining us in supporting such a powerful mission," Guinan said in a statement.