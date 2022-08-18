Northern Lights may be visible in Pennsylvania due to geostorm, NOAA says

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) -- More Americans may get a glimpse of the Northern Lights, an amazing nature show, without leaving the United States. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says several eruptions from the sun Sunday are headed towards earth.

Those eruptions could cause strong geomagnetic storms as soon as Thursday.

According to NOAA, those storms could shift the Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, further south.

That means if weather permits, people as far south from the polar region as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Orgeon may be able to see the light show.

They note the geostorms could also cause some problems here on earth. They could disrupt the electric power grid as well as GPS radio and satellite operations.