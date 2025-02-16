Watch CBS News
Woman dies after tree falls on car in Northeast Philadelphia amid high winds, police say

By Laura Fay, Alex Torres

A woman was found dead after a tree fell onto her car in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday, police said. 

The woman was found in a gray Honda Accord on the 500 block of West Hill Creek Drive in the Crescentville neighborhood around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Philadelphia police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The woman, who was in the driver's seat, has not been identified. The car is registered to an address near the crash, police said, but it's unclear if the woman owned the car. 

The Delaware Valley is experiencing high winds that are knocking down trees and wires around the region, causing power outages, flight disruptions and road closures. Wind gusts in Northeast Philadelphia got at least as high as 63 mph Sunday. 

Police are investigating the incident.

