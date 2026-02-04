Police ID man wanted in connection with tow truck driver shootings in Northeast Philadelphia

Police are looking for a man they believe is connected to two fatal shootings involving tow truck drivers in Philadelphia over the past three months.

Police said Wednesday that 27-year-old Najee Williams is charged with murder, weapons violations and other counts in connection with the shootings in December and January. Williams is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Najee Williams Philadelphia Police

The first shooting happened on Dec. 22, 2025, in Northeast Philadelphia near Torresdale Avenue and Auth Street. In the middle of the day, police said a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up next to a white tow truck and opened fire.

The tow truck driver, identified as 20-year-old David Garcia-Morales, was shot in the neck and thigh and died several days later.

The second shooting happened less than a month later, about 3 miles away. Police said two people were sitting in a tow truck at Knorr Street and Bustleton Avenue when a Honda pulled up alongside it and someone started shooting. Aaron Whitfield, 25, was shot multiple times and died at the scene. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

At the time, police said they believed the victims might've been targeted.

Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).