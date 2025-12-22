Man taken to the hospital after shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot near the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Auth Street Monday afternoon, according to Philadelphia police.

The shooting happened at around 12:20 p.m. in Northeast Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the scene showing a white truck with its side window shattered.

Philadelphia police haven't made any arrests, found any weapons on scene or shared the victim's medical condition yet.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.