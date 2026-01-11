1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

One person died, and another is in critical condition after they were shot inside a tow truck in Northeast Philadelphia Sunday night, police said.

A 25-year-old man died at the scene, and a 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after the shooting on the 2100 block of Knorr Street, Philadelphia police said.

Investigators believe a silver or gray Honda pulled up alongside the truck, and two people fired into the truck around 8 p.m., Inspector D F Pace said.

Police found 15 to 20 shell casings at the scene, Pace said. Some of the shots fired entered the second floor of a nearby building. The building houses a senior center on the second story, and people were inside at the time, but no one there was hurt, Pace said.

Pace said one or both of the victims was targeted.

No one has been arrested. Police are looking for video from the area that could help the investigation, according to Pace.