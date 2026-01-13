Philadelphia police search for Jeep allegedly involved in December tow truck shooting

Philadelphia police are looking for a blue Jeep that they say was involved in a homicide in Northeast Philadelphia in December.

The blue 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee was allegedly involved in the shooting that killed a man driving a tow truck near Torresdale Avenue and Auth Street on Dec. 22, police said.

The victim, David Garcia-Morales, 20, died on Dec. 26, police said.

Philadelphia Police

Police sources told CBS News Philadelphia at the time of the shooting that a dark-colored SUV pulled up next to the white truck and opened fire, hitting the driver and breaking one of the truck's windows and its sunroof.

At the time of the shooting, the car had a temporary tag from an unknown state, police said. The Jeep was last seen moving east on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, according to police.

An office manager at the company that employed the man said she does not believe the business is being targeted.

If you see the car, you're asked to call 911 or submit a tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).