Man charged after decapitating seagull on Morey's Pier in North Wildwood, police say

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A Cape May man was charged with animal cruelty after he decapitated a seagull earlier this month on Morey's Pier in North Wildwood, police said on Monday.

Police said witnesses on the scene at 2501 Boardwalk Avenue identified 29-year-old Frank Zeigler as the man who decapitated the seagull.

During the investigation, Zeigler was "irate" and "uncooperative" with officers in connection with an unrelated investigation, which led to him being arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges, according to police.

After that, the North Wildwood Police Department and its Humane Law Enforcement Officer did a follow-up investigation on the incident, which led police to charge Zeigler with third-degree animal cruelty charges.

Zeigler was placed on a summons for the charges and released. His court date is pending, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the North Wildwood Police Department.