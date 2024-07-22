Watch CBS News
Crime

Man charged after decapitating seagull on Morey's Pier in North Wildwood, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Cyber outage impacts linger, PHL still seeing delays and cancellations | Digital Brief
Cyber outage impacts linger, PHL still seeing delays and cancellations | Digital Brief 03:13

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- A Cape May man was charged with animal cruelty after he decapitated a seagull earlier this month on Morey's Pier in North Wildwood, police said on Monday. 

Police said witnesses on the scene at 2501 Boardwalk Avenue identified 29-year-old Frank Zeigler as the man who decapitated the seagull. 

During the investigation, Zeigler was "irate" and "uncooperative" with officers in connection with an unrelated investigation, which led to him being arrested on disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges, according to police.

After that, the North Wildwood Police Department and its Humane Law Enforcement Officer did a follow-up investigation on the incident, which led police to charge Zeigler with third-degree animal cruelty charges.  

Zeigler was placed on a summons for the charges and released. His court date is pending, police said. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the North Wildwood Police Department.   

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.