Water main break in North Philadelphia floods street

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
North Philadelphia water main break leaves intersection flooded
North Philadelphia water main break leaves intersection flooded 00:21

A water main break has sent water gushing through a North Philadelphia neighborhood Monday morning.   

lns-chopper-thompson-st-water-main-break-possible-rd-collaspe-071425-frame-23085.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The fire department was called out to Thompson and Franklin streets around 7:30 a.m. for the break.   

lns-chopper-thompson-st-water-main-break-possible-rd-collaspe-071425-frame-27871.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the 8-inch water main break where the street could be seen buckling.   

lns-chopper-thompson-st-water-main-break-possible-rd-collaspe-071425-frame-35191.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia  

No word yet on what caused the break.  

